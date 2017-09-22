Police: Body found at Pearl Road restaurant

Jet's Pizza on Pearl Road in Parma. (Source: Google Maps)

Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner are at Jet's Pizza in Parma after a body was found inside the building Friday.

It's unclear how long the body has been there or how the victim died.

Parma police aren't releasing many details.

The restaurant is located at 5344 Pearl Rd.

Cleveland 19 has a crew headed to the scene.

Check back later for more details.

