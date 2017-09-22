Prosecution, defense rests at trial of woman accused in 2009 death of husband

Julene Simko on trial for husband's death. (Source: WOIO)

The defense in the case of a Vermilion woman who is accused of killing her husband nearly eight years ago, rested its case Friday without calling any witnesses.

Julene Simko is accused of murdering her husband Jeremy Simko.

He was found shot to death in the couple's North Ridge Road home in November of 2009.

Simko is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Closing arguments will be heard on Tuesday.

