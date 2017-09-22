Jury deliberating for North Royalton man accused of killing his girlfriend

The jury is back to deliberating in the Jeff Greiner trial. (Source WOIO)

The 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend Christal Shaver on Feb. 16, 2016 in his North Royalton Condo. Greiner called 911 after the shooting, his attorney said the shooting was an accident.

He has been charged with murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

