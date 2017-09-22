North Royalton man found guilty in girlfriend's murder - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

North Royalton man found guilty in girlfriend's murder

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jeff Greiner was found guilty on Friday for killing his girlfriend in February. (Source WOIO) Jeff Greiner was found guilty on Friday for killing his girlfriend in February. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A North Royalton man was found guilty on Friday for killing his girlfriend in February.

Jeff Greiner was found guilty of the following counts:

  • Murder
  • Reckless Homicide
  • Felonious Assault
  • Tampering with Evidence

Christal Shaver was shot and killed on Feb. 16, 2016 at Greiner's North Royalton condo. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Related Links:

Victim's family gather, pray ahead of trial of man who shot girlfriend to death

Boyfriend pleads not guilty in North Royalton murder

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly