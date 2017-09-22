COLORING CONTEST!!!

WINNERS RECEIVE FOUR TICKETS to one of the largest and most popular Halloween events in Cleveland.

I-X Trick or Treat Street

A Spooktacular Event for Kids Ages 10 and Younger!

I-X Trick or Treat Street is the place to be for a safe, fun and not-so-spooky experience. No need to worry about the weather — it’s ALL indoors!

Click Here to print the coloring sheet. Have your little one color it. Once completed put your child’s name, age and phone number on the coloring sheet then you can either send them to:

Cleveland 19 Coloring Contest

1717 East 12th Street

Cleveland, OH 44114

or you can scan them and email them back to AllWOIOContests@woio.com. Simply Type “coloring contest” for the subject. All Entries due by October 16th.

Official Promotion Rules

Here’s what you can expect form I-X Trick or Treat Street:

Kid friendly activities – From loads of candy to amusement park rides that will thrill all size riders, all kid-friendly activities makes every experience memorable.

Live entertainment – Comedy juggler Matt Jergens, Gentleman Joe Show, Jungle Bob and His Creepy Bug Show and other types of great child and family entertainment will appear every day on the main stage.

Trick-or-treating – 12 candy houses will be created and providing a safe environment for all kids. Each house will be themed to create a unique experience all indoors.

Costume Characters – Kids will be able to celebrate Halloween with some of their favorite costume characters. Superheroes and Princesses are only onsite Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

Exhibitors – Family-centric exhibits will round out the show. All exhibitors will decorate their booth with Halloween décor to keep the fun throughout the event!

For More information visit ixtrickortreatstreet.com