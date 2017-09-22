Ohio State vs. UNLV : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

This will be the first time OSU will play against UNLV. (Source: AP Images)

The Ohio State University Buckeyes will play in their fourth game of the season against UNLV at noon on Saturday.

This will be the first time OSU will play against UNLV. Ohio State has been ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll for 42 consecutive weeks, the Buckeyes are currently the No. 10 team in the country.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington

Odds: Ohio State -40, 65.5 points

