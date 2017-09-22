Streetsboro police preparing drone for takeoff

The Streetsboro Police Department has purchased a drone to use for policing. (Source: WOIO)

The Streetsboro Police Department has purchased a drone to use for policing.

It is the first agency in Portage County to use this technology. The program is currently awaiting Federal Aviation Administration approval and for Officer Scott Hermon to take his pilot’s exam.

Cleveland 19 News will have updates on this story throughout the day.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.