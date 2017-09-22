Cleveland ties record high temperature from 1895

The temperature at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport hit 92 degrees today again, which ties the record from 1895.

Thursday's 92 degree temperature at the airport beat the record high of 90 degrees from 1931.

Blocky weather patterns and jet streams from the north have brought warm weather to the area, Tanchak said.

The ground is dry, which tends to give the area some bonus degrees.

Here's a look at the record highs that Cleveland could beat coming up:

Saturday’s high: 88° (Record: 89°, 2010)

Sunday’s high: 88° (Record: 90°, 2010)

Monday’s high: 87° (Record: 88°, 2007)

Warm and dry weather will continue through Wednesday. Check the latest forecast here.

