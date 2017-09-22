ODOT says new surface on West Shoreway should last a long time

During the summer drivers have been wondering when the West Shoreway project would be completed.

The work has spanned three summers, and lately there is a relatively small number of workers on the highway. Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Amanda McFarland said workers are doing other work in anticipation of the full opening.

"We're rebuilding West 25th street, widening the sidewalks, adding traffic signals and realigning a couple of things," McFarland said.

Once that work is done the final road surface will be put down. 35,000 vehicles use the West Shoreway every day, and the delays could be bothersome, but people in general were upbeat and anxious to have all lanes back.

McFarland said the new surface should last a long time due to a material being laid down before the final asphalt is spread.

