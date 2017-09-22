Cleveland Cooks: Smokey Bacon Beans - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Smokey Bacon Beans

CLEVELAND, OH

Smokey Bacon Beans

  • ½ lb. rind on smoked bacon, small diced
  • 1 white onion, small diced
  • 3 ribs of celery, small diced
  • 2 medium sized carrots, peeled and small diced
  • 3 cups of cooked navy beans
  • 3 Tbsp. garlic, minced
  • 3 sprigs of fresh thyme, picked and roughly chopped
  • 1 qt. of rich reduced pork stock
  • 1 tbsp. pork lard or olive oil
  • Kosher salt & black pepper to taste

Instructions

  • In a medium sized pot or rondeau heat pork lard or olive oil
  • Add white onion with a healthy pinch of salt
  • Allow to begin to sweat
  • Add bacon
  • Cook over medium heat for 5-9 minutes until bacon has rendered and has begun to crisp
  • Add celery and carrots, continue to cook over medium heat for 7-11 minutes until carrots and celery are tender
  • Add garlic and sweat for 4 minutes more
  • Add navy beans, pork stock & fresh thyme
  • Reduce pork stock by about half or until you have the desired thickness, the mixture, should be the consistency of chili and coat a spoon well
  • Taste and re-season with salt and black pepper.
  • Serve or cool and reserve for reheating and serving later

