7 things to watch as the Cleveland Browns battle the Indianapolis Colts

1. DeShone Kizer. He is my number one thing to watch every single week he plays. We all know the Browns historic quarterback problems, Kizer looks like he might have a chance to be the guy they’ve been looking for since Bernie Kosar. In his first game he took seven sacks. In his second game he turned it over four times while playing with a migraine. Let’s see what this week has in store. It certainly is a week he should be expected to produce.

2. Rashard Higgins. Talk about a fast riser. Higgins went from buried on the depth chart, to cut, to practice squad, to leading receiver and a guy that now has fantasy football players scrambling to pick him up. Seven catches for 95 yards, and most surprising: he was targeted 11 times. Somebody has to catch passes and Higgins took a big step toward being that guy last week. If he follows it up with another day like that, the Browns may have found somebody. He was ultra-productive in college at Colorado State and there is an opportunity here for a big game.

3. How will the Browns handle expectations? They are favored to win on the road and many people feel they will win this game because Indy is that bad without Andrew Luck. It’s one thing to hear you should win a game and quite another to actually go do it.

4. Jack Doyle. Indy’s tight end has been their leading pass catcher with Luck not bombing away to T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. The Browns have also been harangued by tight ends in their first two match ups. Jesse James beat them for two touchdowns, Benjamin Watson went for 91 yards on eight catches. Doyle has been a hot pick up this week in fantasy football because of this perceived lick-your-chops match-up against the Browns.

5. Colts annual bounce-back. This is the fourth year in a row that Indy has started 0-2. In the last three years they have rebounded to win their third game. They feel this game is quite winnable, despite being home underdogs.

6. Browns defense. You could say their defense is something to watch every week, and that would be true, but this week is their best match-up yet. They played well against Pittsburgh, yet still got burned by Antonio Brown. Baltimore did mostly what they wanted last week. Unlike those two teams, Indianapolis is not very good. Jacoby Brissett is their starting quarterback and he wasn’t even on the team until a few weeks ago. They have not been able to get their downfield passing game going, and Frank Gore, born in the Jurassic Age, is their running back. The Browns defense needs to show it can shut down a bad offense. This is their time to show it.

7. Can the Browns pound the ground game. Isaiah Crowell has been a slow starter and Duke Johnson appears to be a receiver wearing a running back’s jersey. Crowell was ballyhooed coming into the year as a guy to have a breakout season, but all he’s done so far is average 2.6 yards per carry- 70 yards on 27 carries.

