North Canton Police: Robbers storm Walgreen's pharmacy, jump counter and demand pills

Three men stormed into a North Canton Walgreen's on Friday, jumped the pharmacy counter and demanded prescription pills.

They threatened to shoot the clerk, but no weapon was brandished.

The suspects, described as black -- two of which had dreadlocks -- then ran out of the store and sped off in a black Honda SUV driven by a black woman.

North Canton Police are investigating the aggravated robbery, which occurred at 6421 Market Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Canton Police Department at 330-499-5911.

