First day of fall ties temp record set 122 years ago

Friday marked the first official day of fall, but temperatures across Northeast Ohio felt like mid-summer.

People packed Edgewater Beach to bask in the sun in their bathing suits. Many people said they plan to stay active outdoors all weekend.

"I'll be kayaking tomorrow on the river and just trying to enjoy as much outdoors as I can while we still can," said Loresa Novy.

Unless you look at a calendar, no one at the beach would believe it's the first day of fall. Not only did it tie a record, it was 20 degrees above average Friday.

Water temperatures are warm, too.

Lake Erie was full of boats, jet skis and kids splashing around. Kim Lucas stopped by to spend time with her family.

"We came to the beach to soak some sun up before winter," she said.

Tomika Levell brought her son and mom to the beach to unwind and listen to music.

"We're having a wonderful time. We decided to take advantage of the weather because it was going to be hot all week, so we said let's go to the beach and listen to the music and watch the scenery," she said.

When it's 92 degrees out, it calls for a cold treat. People stood in line to grab ice cream cones. Others ordered up a drink and took in the views from the new Edgewater Beach House, which is open for one more week.

"Had to come out on a day like this before the fall. Never know if you get another one," said Sue Maier.

The Maiers spent the day outside too. They said they couldn't have pictured a more perfect summer sendoff.

"It's beautiful. What a great day. Perfect way to celebrate the beginning of fall, which is really kind of the middle of summer," said Howard Maier.

