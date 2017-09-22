J.D. Power: Cleveland Hopkins airport receives poor marks for customer satisfaction

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport received some bad news Friday.

According to a new poll by J.D. Power and Associates, the airport ranked 20th out of 21 medium-sized airports relating to customer satisfaction.

Airports are ranked on terminal facilities, accessibility, security checkpoints, baggage claim, check-in, and food and retail opportunities (in that order).

The study is based on responses from nearly 35,000 passengers who traveled to at least one airport between January and August.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.