Lorain councilman, residents collecting goods for Puerto Ricans devastated by Maria

People throughout Puerto Rico were told to evacuate after safety officials warned of a nearby dam that was on the verge of breaking.

About 70,000 people needed to get out.

Much of Puerto Rico is flooded because of Maria, and more than 3 million are without power -- officials say they expect it to be months before its restored.

Much of Puerto Rico was devastated when Maria swept across the island, which is only 100 miles long and 35-miles wide.

The Category 5 hurricane left most of the people on the island without food, water or clothes. A large portion of Lorain's populaiton has family on the island.

Many Puerto Ricans here are still trying to get in contact with their family members there.

Phone service is out in most places. But, they know their families are without the very basic needs to survive, so they're collecting goods to send.

Victor Le Andre was among a group of concerned local Puerto Ricans with family on the island. "I have not been able to connect with my mom. I know she lives next to the river... the bridge is gone," he said while fighting back tears.

Le Andre is worried sick about his mother caught in the horror of Maria. He is far from alone.

"This my third natural disaster in four weeks," he said.

Lorain City Councilman Angel Arroyo is worried about his family too and the millions of other struggling to survive after Maria destroyed many homes, buildings and businesses.

"We're collecting for our family members, our cousins, our brothers, sisters our grandparents. Some of us haven't even heard from our families yet."

The City of Lorain is about 28 percent Latino. 20% of that is of Europe African descent. They arrived decades ago and came to work in the steel mills.

Saucette Sanchez left her family in Puerto Rico not that long ago. She hasn't talked with them since Maria roared through.

"I just moved to Lorain a year ago, so most of my people are back there," she said.

The Latino community of Lorain and Cleveland are joining forces to collect necessities to send to their families, and anyone else suffering the storm's devastation.

"We're here," said councilman Arroyo. "We have your back Europe Rico. Lorain, Cleveland and all your viewers please come out donate to our locations so we're able to get it to our people as soon as possible."

There are a couple of drop-off locations for those who want to help Puerto Ricans, who, by the way, are American citizens.

Drop off your donations at The Puerto African Home and The Sacred Heart Chapel.

The Puerto African Home, located at 1603 East 28th St. in Lorain, is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

The Sacred Heart Chapel, located at 4301 Pearl Ave. in Lorain, is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

