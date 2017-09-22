Study: Tackle football before age 12 could lead to brain damage

Youth football players and cheerleaders line up on the field. (Source: WOIO)

Athletes who play tackle football before age 12 could have more behavioral and mental problems later in life, according to a new study from Boston University.

The study theorizes children under age 12 have brains that are still developing, so repeat head trauma could add up over time, even if it doesn't result in a concussion.

The BU study was based on a sample of 214 former football players. Their average age was 51 years old.

About 40 of the men played in high school, more than 100 played in college and about 70 played in the NFL.

This Friday night, Lakewood High School took on Avon Lake on the football field.

Youth football players lined the field, ready with high-fives for their older role models.

Julie Ferrone brought her son Sam to the game.

“My sixth son is playing football right now, five of my six kids played football,” she said.

One of Julie's sons had a concussion his senior year of high school.

She takes concussions seriously, but she says everything comes with a risk.

“As long as kids are taught proper procedures and proper ways to tackle, I don't think we should discourage them from doing something they want to do,” she said.

Julie says coaches have changed how they teach tackling over the years.

“I do think if there is a point when if there is a serious injury, you need to tell them, 'Hey it's time, it's over, you're done, we can't do that anymore. Your brain, your thought processes are more important than you sacrificing your life for a sport,’’ Ferrone said.

Cleveland 19 spoke to a neurologist and parents of football players to get their reaction to the study.

Dr. Michael DeGeorgia is the director of the Neurocritical Care Center at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

“The thinking is with developing brains that that recurrent head trauma and even sub-concussive head trauma, subtle blows to the head, that don't result in concussions, over time can have a cumulative effect,” he said.

Dr. DeGeorgia says the longer athletes play, the more likely they'll see these problems.

“Children have developing brains, they still have growing neurons, and white matter tracts that are still growing. So the earlier these kids have these types of injuries, the more devastating they can be,” he said.

There are still more studies that need to be done, and Dr. DeGeorgia says it looks like the effects of CTE differ depending on the person.

“We don't know how much is too much, and it tends to be very specific to the individual,” DeGeorgia said.

Julie is still letting her young sons play tackle football. Her oldest sons are now in their 20s, and she says children and coaches are more educated on the field than they used to be.

“I think kids are aware, and they don't want to get hurt, because they want to play, they love to play,” she said.

Some experts recommend children under age 12 play flag football and wait until they're in their teens to tackle.

USA Football, which oversees the sport, is introducing a safer way for kids to play the game.

It will include safety measures designed to reduce the risk of hits to the head like smaller fields, eliminating punts and kickoffs, and making players start in a crouching position instead of a 3-point stance.

