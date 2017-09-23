Reward offered for man accused of breaking into homes in Old Brooklyn and Slavic Village

A reward is being offered leading to the arrest for the 20-year-old man accused of breaking into homes in Old Brooklyn and Slavic Village.

Cleveland City Council members Kevin Kelley and Tony Brancatelli have added an extra $1,000 toward information leading to the arrest of Glen Adkins Jr.

Adkins has been charged with felonious assault and aggravated burglary. The councilmen have donated money to Crime Stoppers bringing the cash reward up to $3,500.

Adkins is described as:

Reddish-blonde hair

5-foot-7

Maybe armed

Adkins is accused of being involved in a different crime In Cleveland on Sept 20. A Cleveland police officer suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a moving car trying to make an arrest.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the area of East 71 Street and Ottawa Road. According to the police report, officers were in the area looking for suspect Adkins.

Officers spotted the suspect running down a driveway, police said he jumped into a waiting car with a female driver.

Adkins jumped in and an officer grabbed his shoulders.

The female driver took off and the officer was being dragged while holding onto Adkins.

The officer let got after a few minutes and rolled on the ground several times.

He was treated and released from a local hospital for scrapes and swelling on his right arm. Adkins remains on the loose.

Cleveland police consider him a violent criminal. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-252-7463.

