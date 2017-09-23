Cleveland organizations collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims

Several Cleveland organizations are collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims.

The drive started on Thursday, it will run from noon to 8 p.m. every day through Sept. 24. The donations can be taken to the San Lorenzo Club on West 33rd Street.

The organizations are collecting the following items:

Canned goods

Baby food

Clothing

Water

Non-perishable items

Diapers

Pet supplies

Lorain councilman, residents collecting goods for Puerto Ricans devastated by Maria

Much of Puerto Rico is flooded because of Maria, and more than 3 million are without power, officials say they expect it to be months before its restored. The Category 5 hurricane left most of the people on the island without food, water or clothes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.