29-year-old man shot in Cleveland, dies at hospital

A 29-year-old man was shot on Alpine Street in Cleveland on Saturday, he later died at the hospital. (Source WOIO)

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of Alpine Street. Investigators are handling the case as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released yet. This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

