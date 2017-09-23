29-year-old man shot in Cleveland, dies at hospital - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A 29-year-old man was shot on Alpine Street in Cleveland on Saturday, he later died at the hospital.

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of Alpine Street. Investigators are handling the case as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released yet. This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

