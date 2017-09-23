Carmelo Anthony traded to Oklahoma City

What an offseason for Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti.

He ended up with about half of the players Cavalier fans wanted in Cleveland. First Paul George, and now Carmelo Anthony. Both had been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the rumor mill, neither had been linked to the Thunder. So much for the rumor mill.

Is this a surprise? The only surprise for me was how quickly this happened. It was just Friday we learned that Anthony adjusted his no-trade clause to allow a trade to Cleveland, and other clubs as well.

He wanted to be in Houston, but the Knicks were unable to make a deal with the Rockets. It felt like getting Anthony out of New York was going to take forever.

How long had we been hearing about him being traded? A day after he adjusts his no-trade clause, he’s moved.

The Thunder have gone from a team that was nice to watch with Russell Westbrook, to a team that might could pose a threat in the West. The Golden State Warriors are still a big favorite to win the Western Conference, but OKC has decided to make a run at them.

If they want to go ahead and find a way to eliminate the Warriors in the playoffs, I’m sure Clevelanders would be fine with it.

