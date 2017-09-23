Cleveland sets record high temperature

The temperature at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport hit 90 degrees on Saturday, this set a record for Sept. 23. (Source WOIO)

The temperature at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport hit 90 degrees on Saturday, this set a record for Sept. 23.

The previous record was 89 degrees, that record was set on this day in 2010. Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said a blocking weather pattern across the country is keeping the influence of strong high pressure the entire weekend.

Sunshine is in the forecast on Sunday as well. This air mass is very warm.

Temperatures will be summer like going into next week as well.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.