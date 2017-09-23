LeBron James frustrated how President Trump is handling Warriors' White House visit

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James posted a video saying he is frustrated how President Donald Trump is handling the Warriors' White House visit. (Source: WOIO)

James posted the video through the UNINTERRUPTED Twitter account on Saturday.

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

President Trump rescinded Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry's White House invitation. It's tradition for a championship team to meet with the president.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Curry said he did not want to make the visit anyway. Warriors general manager Bob Myers did not expect the tweets from President Trump.

""He's now using sports as the platform to try to divide us," James said.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The Cavs forward also talked about President Trump's comments on the national anthem during NFL games and the Jemele Hill situation.

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

