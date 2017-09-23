LeBron James frustrated how President Trump is handling Warriors - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James frustrated how President Trump is handling Warriors' White House visit

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James posted a video saying he is frustrated how President Donald Trump is handling the Warriors' White House visit.

James posted the video through the UNINTERRUPTED Twitter account on Saturday.

President Trump rescinded Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry's White House invitation. It's tradition for a championship team to meet with the president. 

Curry said he did not want to make the visit anyway. Warriors general manager Bob Myers did not expect the tweets from President Trump.

""He's now using sports as the platform to try to divide us," James said.

The Cavs forward also talked about President Trump's comments on the national anthem during NFL games and the Jemele Hill situation. 

