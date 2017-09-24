Browns vs. Colts: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Browns are still looking for their first win of the season. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Browns will be looking for their first win of the season as they face off against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

The Colts have started the season 0-2. This is the first time the Browns have been favored to win a game since Johnny Manziel was the team's quarterback.

TV Channel: CBS

Radio: 92.3 The Fan

Stream: NFL GamePass

Announcers: Beth Mowins, Jay Feely

Odds: Cleveland Browns -1, 42 points

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

Tweets by TonyZ19

Tweets by MarkSchwab

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.