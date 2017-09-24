Cleveland Tuskegee Airman celebrates 99th Birthday

Asa Newman isn't just any person marking nearly a century of living, he is one of two of the only surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Cleveland. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson declared Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 as Asa Newman Day, that was the day Asa Newman celebrated his 99th birthday.



"Wonderful, and I'm still here," Newman said when asked what it felt like to celebrate 99 years.



But, Asa Newman isn't just any person marking nearly a century of living, he is one of two of the only surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Cleveland. Tuskegee Airmen were the first black servicemen to serve as military aviators in our country, fighting in World War II.



"You begin to hear all the stories of what the Tuskegee Airmen were able to accomplish in their day - against all odds. Especially when even the U.S. Government was hell bent - excuse me - on keeping the military segregated," Newman's nephew Maurice Newman said.



Newman's birthday was marked by a special party at Yours Truly Restaurant in Valley View, where his milestone birthday turned into a bit of a reunion.



Roy Richardson, the only other surviving Cleveland Tuskegee Airman was there, along with Dr. Richard Hansler, who was a B17 navigator, also during World War II.

Hansler said he came to the party to say something he's wanted to say to the Tuskegee Airmen for years. Hansler credits the Tuskegee Airmen with providing protective cover for him and his fellow servicemen.

"Gives me a chance to say thank you after 70 some years," Richardson said.

