Cleveland Browns players take knee during national anthem

Players from the Cleveland Browns took a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Players from both teams were standing arm-in-arm during the national anthem in Indianapolis. A Browns fan at the game was holding a sign that read "The silent majority stands with Trump."

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to stay in the locker room for the national anthem for their game against the Chicago Bears. Earlier in the day about 24 players took a knee during the national anthem in the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens game.

