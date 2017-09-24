Final: Colts defeat Browns 31-28

The Browns are still looking for their first win of the season. (Source WOIO)

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-28 on Sunday.

The Colts scored all four of their touchdowns in the first half. Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer finished the day with 242 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and three interceptions.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led all receivers with 153 yards.

Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett did not play in the game. This was the first time the Browns have been favored to win a game since Johnny Manziel was the quarterback of the team.

