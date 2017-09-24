4th quarter: Colts lead Browns 28-14

The Browns are still looking for their first win of the season. (Source WOIO)

The Indianapolis Colts lead the Cleveland Browns 28-14 at halftime.

The Colts scored three touchdowns in the second quarter against the Browns.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett ran for two rushing touchdowns in the first half. He got the scoring started after a 5-yard touchdown run toward the end of the first quarter.

The Browns would tie the game in the second quarter after a 19-yard run from Duke Johnson. Brissett scored his second touchdown of the game after a 7-yard run in the second quarter.

Frank Gore ran for a touchdown and T.Y. Hilton caught a 61-yard touchdown pass toward the end of the second quarter. David Njoku caught a 1-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left in the first half.

Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is not playing the game. This is the first time the Browns have been favored to win a game since Johnny Manziel was the quarterback of the team.

The Colts and the Browns are both looking for their first win of the season.

