4 hurt when car strikes Amish buggy

A driver trying to pass an Amish buggy early Sunday morning swerved to avoid oncoming traffic and struck the buggy, according to investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Route 241, just north of County Road 189 in Salt Creek Township.

Troopers say the driver of the car, 20-year-old Tina Yutzy, was heading northbound when she tried to pass the buggy on a double yellow line while on the crest of a hill. As she was passing the buggy, she swerved back into the lane to avoid hitting oncoming traffic, striking the buggy.

The buggy was driven by 29-year-old Levi Wengerd. He and four passengers were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One of the passengers, a young child, had to be life flighted to Akron Children's Hospital.

Yutzy had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.

