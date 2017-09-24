Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival features 60 films

The Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival will show 60 features, shorts and documentary films this week. (Source WOIO)

Majority of the films are being shown at Shaker Square Cinemas, a couple of films are being shown at the Reel Lounge. According to the news release the closing film and awards ceremony will be held at the Mandel Theatre.

Meryl Johnson said she saw five films on Sunday.

"The stories were well written, the acting was superb, I am just so happy to be here," Johnson said.

She said her favorite film was Lemonade Mafia. The light-hearted comedy is about kids competing for the best lemonade stand, it was directed by Anya Adam.

For a schedule and a list of films, you can click this link.

