Week 3 report card: Tony Z gives Hue Jackson an F

Let's start with the receivers. Hey, one of them can catch! And of course it's a guy they actually released a few weeks ago, who was living on a friend's couch in Chicago when the Cleveland Browns called him back last week.

Leslie made the five-hour drive worthwhile, coming up with the catch of the season with a one-handed grab late in the second quarter. So that's how it's done!?

Final: Colts defeat Browns 31-28

But other than that, big-time catches are few and far between. The Browns had at least four blatant drops as this game was getting away in the first half. One by Ricardo Louis on a perfectly thrown deep ball, and two by, yep, Kenny Britt, although Britt did have a nice TD catch in the fourth quarter to keep them alive.

But the receivers are inconsistent, and they're taking home a "D".

That doesn't include Duke, of course, who pulled in a 3rd down pass and went for 23 yards early in the third. And of course Johnson had the phenomenal 19-yard dash and fantastic finish over the pylon early in the second quarter to put the Browns on the board. The kid's a playmaker. Give him the ball. Often. And, another "A".

Cleveland Browns players take knee during national anthem

Of course, Kizer followed Duke's big gain in the third by getting picked off down by the goal line. The Browns were within 14 at the time, despite the disastrous first half. Maybe Kasen Williams broke the wrong way, but it looked like it was on Kizer.

He made the same mistake again late in the third quarter, another red zone interception. These can't happen. He's a rookie, and these are the growing pains, but until he avoid these crushing turnovers, he's not going to win. "F".

It was a rough day for Jabrill Peppers as well. It's not his fault that Gregg Williams is playing him 30 yards downfield on defense, but it seems to be confusing the rookie even more.

When he attacks and tries to make a play, he over-pursues, as he did on T.Y. Hilton's 61-yard touchdown. When he moves up closer to the line of scrimmage, he gets beat deep, as he did on the pass interference call that set up Frank Gore's touchdown late in the first half. Another rookie still learning on the fly. He's taking home a "D".

Hue Jackson's going to tell us again this week that the running game will be their identity, after bailing on it again. He's going to explain the 10 penalties for 113 yards by saying 'we all have to play better'. He may even shake his head at his player jumping offside on 4th and 2 to extend the Colts' drive when the Browns really needed the ball back in the 4th. But I'm tired of hearing it. I'm tired of watching the same movie, over and over and over again. Jackson just lost to a team even the oddsmakers thought was worse than the Browns. That's about as rare as a solar eclipse. Something else you can't look at. Coach earns an "F".

Finally, let's go back to the beginning, as in, pre-game. We knew another demonstration was coming, and once again, the Browns did it as a large group, with many players kneeling during the national anthem, and others standing behind. But this isn't an anthem issue, it's a police brutality and inequality issue to many black players and some white players around the league. I wouldn't kneel, but I respect their right to do it, and some veterans I've talked with do as well.

The Haslams, who like most NFL owners have supported Donald Trump in the past, called the President's recent remarks concerning the anthem protests "divisive". I'm giving the Browns an "A" for the way they handled this volatile issue.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.