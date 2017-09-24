Springfield Township Police looking for missing 'at risk' man

Police are trying to locate Devantay Gilbert. (Source WOIO)

The Springfield Township Police Department is looking for a missing "at risk" man.

Devantay Gilbert was was last seen on the 3400 block of Carper Avenue in Akron around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23. Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and possibly black or blue shorts.

Investigators said he was seen getting into a older model dark blue minivan with rust on the passenger side. The van was occupied by three other people.

Police said Gilbert is developmentally disabled and is considered at risk due to his status and whereabouts being unknown.

Gilbert is described as:

22

5-foot-5

180 pounds

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Gilbert can call them at 330-784-1609.

