Red Cross volunteers from Cleveland area going to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

Six workers from the Cleveland area are part of a team assigned to provide relief to people in Puerto Rico who have been devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Jim McIntyre, communications manager of the American Red Cross, said one volunteer is already in Puerto Rico; five others will depart on Monday, September 25th.

They are among more than 70 Red Cross workers from Northeast Ohio who have responded in the past month to residents affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Early Sunday morning more than 12,570 people were provided refuge in 194 government and Red Cross shelters across Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for both Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

This includes:

*In Puerto Rico, 10,900 people in 174 government evacuation shelters

*In Florida, more than 1,000 people in 13 emergency shelters

*On the U.S. Virgin Islands, more than 570 people in 7 evacuation shelters

More than 2,380 Red Cross workers are responding to Irma and Maria now, with 380 additional volunteers on the way. This includes nearly 180 Red Crossers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

