American military hero buried in Cleveland with full honors

The sound of bag pipes fill the air at Cleveland's Calvary Cemetery as the remains of John Custer Seelie, receiving full military honors, are carried carefully to his final resting place. The proud Cleveland native passed away of cancer at age 94.

"Just emotional to me, my dad meant everything to me," his son Bruce explains fighting back tears. Tears are also wiped away by most of the few dozen attending the service as the 21 gun salute is followed by Taps.

Like he does to his son Bruce, John Seelie means a great deal to a great many and goes down as an American hero. It's believed he was the last survivor from the Wheeler Airfield attack on December 7th, 1941 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

It was bombed as the Japanese began the onslaught at Pearl Harbor. Seelie is said to be the first to return fire that started World War II.

As his daughter, Denise Miller, looks around at the turn out she says, "I mean I knew he was a Pearl Harbor survivor, you knew everything but, you didn't know the extent of what would happen today. It met up to all my expectations and more it was beautiful."

Her brother, Ken Seelie, agrees, "we're just overwhelmed and if my dad were here he'd be upset that we're giving him all this attention. That's how he was."

Before his passing though, his friends and family say he made it clear to them, he didn't just want to just leave behind a legacy, he also wanted to leave behind a message. Friend, Michael Cahill says "he said remember the whole war and don't be so anxious to start another one and remember Pearl Harbor and remember 911."

Cahill fulfilled one of Seelie's last wishes with a trip to visit the 9-11 Memorial which was documented on posted video.

Also attending was historian, Diane Pirzada. who's working on sharing his entire story in a book and screenplay noting how very significant his life is, "throughout his life he was always at important events in history and he was somehow part of it all and he brings unity to us as a nation."

For now though, his time to rest in peace brings such peace to his family as they smile with thought he's now with their mother and a sister who also recently passed.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.