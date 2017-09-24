Schwab's 7 takes from the Browns vs. Colts game - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Schwab's 7 takes from the Browns vs. Colts game

Posted by Mark Schwab, Sports Reporter/Anchor
The Cleveland Browns lost their third game of the season on Sunday.

  1. Stupid football. There is no way to sugar-coat this, the Browns played stupid football against the Indianapolis Colts. I thought they’d reached their peak when Derrick Kindred had a neutral zone infraction on 4th and 2 that awarded the Colts a free first down. Then Jabrill Peppers called for a fair catch at the 9 with less than 30 seconds left. That took the cake.
  2. Feed Crow. There was a lot of talk in the run up to this one about the Browns running Isaiah Crowell more. They started to, but then the game got out of hand. You wonder what kind of day he would have had if they didn’t have to throw the entire second half.
  3. Feed Duke? Maybe they should feed Duke Johnson! He made plays! He was explosive in the passing game and the running game. He was their best playmaker. Johnson needs the ball more.
  4. Where was Rashard Higgins? One week after being targeted 11 times, the second year wide receiver was only thrown to only six times, he caught the ball twice for 10 yards. Yawn.
  5. Kenny Britt stinks. He’s not even worse wasting the keystrokes on right now. He just stinks.
  6. Shredded by Brissett. I used four words today I never thought I would, “carved up by Jacoby Brissett.” After a slow first quarter, Brissett put together a game. The Colts were not supposed to be able to have four touchdown drives and hit big plays without Luck. They did today. Browns defenders were routinely beat by T.Y. Hilton and Dante Moncrief.
  7. David Njoku. He scored again. The rookie has caught five passes in the last two games and two of them have been for touchdowns. Is he going to be a “nose for the end zone” kind of guy? We’ll see. Off to a good start.

