Extreme heat closing schools for Monday around the Cleveland area

With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees again in the Cleveland-area, many local schools are giving students and staff the day off due to the extreme heat.

Some of those schools that have canceled classes for Monday are: Parma City Schools, Holy Name High School in Parma Heights, all Constellation Schools, and Summit Academy Canton Elementary.

In a message to students and staff in the Parma City School District, school officials released this statement Sunday night:

This is a message for all students and staff of the Parma City School District.

The Parma City School District will be closed, Monday, September 25, 2017 due to high forecasted temperatures and humidity levels. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.

All school buildings will be closed tomorrow (Monday). All after school activities will also be cancelled for Monday, September 25, 2017.

The Parma City School District Board of Education Meeting scheduled in the Parma Senior High School Cafeteria will still be held.The meeting will begin at the normal time at 5:30 PM.

The Cleveland-area has been enduring a fall heat wave for the last few days, with many high-temperature records falling by the wayside.

On Friday, September 22, the high of 92 degrees in Cleveland set a new record.

