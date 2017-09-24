Parma schools closed again Tuesday due to extreme heat

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s again on Tuesday, Parma City Schools have already canceled classes for Sept. 26.

Parma City Schools, Holy Name High School, all Constellation Schools and Summit Academy Canton Elementary were all closed Monday due to the heat.

In a message to students and staff in the Parma City School District, school officials released this statement Sunday night:

The Parma City School District will be closed, Monday, September 25, 2017 due to high forecasted temperatures and humidity levels. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.

All school buildings will be closed tomorrow (Monday). All after school activities will also be cancelled for Monday, September 25, 2017.

The Parma City School District Board of Education Meeting scheduled in the Parma Senior High School Cafeteria will still be held.The meeting will begin at the normal time at 5:30 PM.

The Cleveland-area has been enduring a fall heat wave for the last few days, with many high-temperature records falling by the wayside. Click here for a full forecast.

