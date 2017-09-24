Cause of quadruple fatal crash in Stark County under investigation

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a quadruple fatal crash in Stark County.

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happened Sunday, September 24th at 5:55 p.m. on state route 43 (Kent Avenue) south of State Street.

Troopers say a 2016 Dodge Challenger occupied by two males and two females was traveling northbound on state route 43 at a high rate speed.

The vehicle then lost control and drove off the left side of the road through a soy bean field before striking a large tree and bursting into flames.

Troopers say the front seat passenger was ejected onto the ground and the remaining occupants were trapped inside the vehicle. All occupants perished as result of the crash and were burned beyond recognition.

A preliminary investigation indicates speed was factor in the crash.

The names of the victims have not yet been released pending positive identification by the Stark County Coroner's office.

