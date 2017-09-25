Maple Heights installing electronic eyes to help deter, solve crimes

Maple Heights is following in the footsteps of larger cities by installing surveillance cameras to help deter crime.

Earlier this month, council approved spending up to $10,000 to place about 19 cameras in District 6. The first phase of the project will have Security Installations LLC placing the cameras in the business corridor along Warrensville-Center Road. They should start going up sometime in October.

The area falls in District 6 where Councilwoman Sharri Thomas has been working to address residents safety concerns.

"We know this is not a silver bullet, but this is one thing that can solve a lot of problems," Thomas said.

The councilwoman said last year the police department received about 21,000 service calls which equals about one for each resident. Thomas said many longtime residents are growing tired of break-ins, robberies and other street crimes.

"They're afraid," Thomas said. "A lot of them live next to abandoned houses (and) once you have a lot of that in your community you then see an increase in crime."

Thomas said her district has also been hit hard by the foreclosure crisis and an increase in rental properties. She said those factors sometimes bring problems due to people not being vested in the city.

"When you talk about violent crimes no one wants to get involved when they're shooting outside their home," Thomas said.

She said the city plans to expand the camera network over time- placing them on residential streets. Some residents have even started fundraising to show the city they're committed to the project.

Tina Marbury is street council president for her block. She welcomes the new crime-fighting tool.

"I've invested a lot into my property," Marbury said. "I've raised my children and my grandchildren here as well."

She doesn't want to move and said neighbors are working hard to turn the city around in order to attract new businesses and residents.

"Surveillance cameras aren't going to stop the crime, but they're going to deter it," Marbury said. "At four o'clock in the morning no one's going to tell you who they saw, but those cameras can at least pick up a license plate."

She's confident police will be able to solve crimes faster because of the technology. Recently, she became a victim herself.

"We had a robbery on one of the homes on my street," Marbury said. "During one our of meetings, I made residents aware that there were issues going on. As a retaliation at four o'clock in the morning my house received three bullet holes- so there were gun shots."

Kevin James is president of the District 6 Neighborhood Association. He's lived in Maple Heights for nearly two-decades. He said some people have expressed concern about privacy with news of the cameras being installed, but he said safety comes first.

"As a homeowner I have the right to be safe, and I have a right to protect myself he said. "In order for a city to progress we have to ensure that all of our residents are safe. You have a group of people who say, 'I'm going to move out'. That's not going to help solve the problem. Any change that you see that happens it comes from the grass roots."

Connie Rosemond wants to see the city flourish. She's lived in Maple Heights for more than two-decades and believes improving safety will give it the boost taxpayers deserve. She serves as vice president of the District 6 Neighborhood Association.

"We want to see our community return to a place where people want to come here, live here, buy homes here (and) raise their children here."

Marbury can't wait until the cameras come to her block.

"I love the city, and I want to stay where I am," Marbury said.

