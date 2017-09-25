Cleveland Browns head coach, players react to national anthem controversy

Players from the Browns took a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Colts on Sunday. (Source WOIO)

During postgame remarks, head coach Hue Jackson and several Cleveland Browns players, including quarterback DeShone Kizer, reacted to the national anthem controversy.

"Our players know I stand behind them and support them all the way," said Jackson.

Before the game, many Browns players either took a knee during the national anthem or stood locked arm-to-arm with their teammates.

Players from around the league took the moment to stand against President Donald Trump's suggestion that players that kneel during the national anthem should be fired or released. He also made remarks during a past political rally in Alabama pushing for team owners "to get that son of a bitch off the field," referencing players that protest the anthem.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The campaign started when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback first took a knee during the national anthem last year. Since then, the protests have grown during the NFL seasons and support for the movement peaked on Sunday from players.

"When the first stand happened with Colin, that was the ultimate goal, is to be able to use our platform as a league to bring attention to the inequalities that are out there in our country," Kizer said. He added, "I know for a fact that I'm no son of a bitch."

The players that participated in the form of protest emphasize that the actions are not meant to show disrespect to the American flag or to individuals in the armed forces.

Military past and present & to those fallen we love & respect you, know this has nothin to do with your hard work, dedication & bravery. ?? — Isaiah Crowell (@IsaiahCrowell34) September 24, 2017

If you stand for nothing, you'll fall for anything. — Larry Ogunjobi (@Mr_Ogunjobi) September 23, 2017

"It has nothing to do with the flag whatsoever," said Browns cornerback Jason McCourty. "It's no disrespect to a police officer, a person that served in our armed forces. We have the utmost respect for those guys."

