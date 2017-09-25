Coventry pop-up shop offers fashion from the past

A pop-up shop in Cleveland Heights is offering never-before-worn, vintage clothing made in Cleveland.

The unique items were all made at The Ohio Knitting Mills between the 1950s and 1980s.

Fashions for all tastes can be found at the pop-up clothing store.

The retro-styled clothes can be found at the former American Apparel space located at 1782 Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.