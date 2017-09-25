Grand jury to hear alleged Facebook scammer case: A Carl Monday investigation

A Cuyahoga County grand jury will hear Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority's case against alleged Facebook scammer Zienup Sbeih Monday morning.

Sbeih is expected to be indicted on housing fraud charges after what police records show she took money from hundreds of consumers on Facebook across the nation and seldom delivered the items.

She is accused of running what police are calling a scam from her Cleveland federal housing unit, where she lived paying less than $80 in rent monthly while taking in hundreds of thousands of unreported dollars.

