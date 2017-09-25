Cleveland Cavaliers expected to address offseason headlines at NBA media day

In an offseason packed with storylines, the Cleveland Cavaliers are inching closer to finally stepping back on the basketball court.

The Cavaliers hold their annual media day on Monday, and head coach Tyronn Lue and all of the Cavs players are expected to be available to speak.

Media Day!! So excited the season is back!! Media guys see y'all soon, let have some great dialogue today. It's been awhile ?? #Season15 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 25, 2017

Since the Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals, headlines about the team have been rampant. Cleveland will see new players, new jerseys, and new front office faces this year.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics. In return, Cleveland welcomes Isaiah Thomas and other assets from the Celtics.

Rumors swirled regarding LeBron James' future in Cleveland, and possible acquisitions of All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwayne Wade. Anthony was recently traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Wade's contract with the Chicago Bulls was bought out on Sunday and is considered a target for the Cavs. Wade will likely be a talking point at Monday's media availability.

James has also been in the news lately after speaking out against President Trump's recent comments regarding protests during the national anthem. There's bound to be plenty of talk about President Trump at the NBA media days.

LeBron James said going to the White House "was a great honor" until President Trump came into office. https://t.co/yS4hyDeRT9 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 23, 2017

The first chance to see the team on the court will come Oct. 2 when the Cavs host a "Wine & Gold" scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena.

