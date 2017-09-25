Akron woman found murdered in Cuyahoga Falls apartment

Police say a resident came home on Saturday evening and found a woman murdered in his apartment.

According to police, the resident lives in the 1000 block of Howe Avenue and told officers he didn't know the victim, Ashley Michelle Williams, 27.

Williams, of Akron, was last seen on Sept. 22 at 9:45 p.m. She was reported missing to Akron police on Sept. 23 at 7:06 p.m. She was found murdered in the Cuyahoga Falls apartment at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The Summit County Medical Examiner says she was stabbed multiple times.

Cuyahoga Falls police detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment where Williams was found. The evidence collected will be analyzed by the crime lab at Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Cuyahoga Falls police say they have identified a suspect but will not release any further information at this time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.