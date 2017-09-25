Police: 27-year-old found dead in apartment

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department are investigating the death of a 27 year-old woman.

The victim's body was found Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:15 p.m. in an apartment in the 1000 block of Howe Avenue with multiple stab wounds.

Her death has been ruled homicide.

Police have not released the victim's name. If you have any information give police a call.

