Construction closure to impact West 25th Street for next month

Beginning on Tuesday, a closure will go into effect on West 25th Street through the end of October, which could pose as a traffic nightmare for west side drivers.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the third and final phase of the West 25th Street project will close a portion of the roadway near Detroit Road. The closure begins Tuesday, Sept. 26 and is scheduled to be wrapped up by Monday, Oct. 23.

The third and final phase of Lakefront West begins on September 26 and will limit access to several ramps: https://t.co/JqWsnEx08s pic.twitter.com/NwYPCLWYmR — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) September 19, 2017

The exit and entrance ramps at the Shoreway and West 25th Street will also be closed.

The closures could impact west side commuters and those heading to the Flats that normally rely on West 25th Street. Detours will be posted for an alternative route.

The re-surfacing work was supposed to start in August, but due to weather and pavement product concerns, the was was delayed.

Click here for more information about the West 25th Street construction.

Follow Jamie Sullivan on Facebook and Twitter for the latest traffic updates during your morning commute!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.