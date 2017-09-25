Kent mom indicted in daughter's death

A mom accused of killing her three-month-old baby girl has now been indicted by the Portage County Grand Jury.

Samantha Knisley, 22, was indicted on the charges of reckless homicide, endangering children and involuntary manslaughter.

Knisley pled not guilty at her arraignment Monday.

Kent police officers were called to 555 Walter Street on September 13 for a baby not breathing.

EMS transported the infant to UH, where she died.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Knisley will be back in court on December 13 for a pre-trial.

