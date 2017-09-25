Cleveland Cavaliers announce 2017 training camp roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers released the 2017 training camp roster Monday morning.

The team may be without several familiar faces from the 2016-17 NBA season, including All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, but there are several new additions in Cleveland.

Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic were acquired from the Boston Celtics in the trade for Irving. Other new faces this year include Jose Calderon, Jeff Green, John Holland, Cedi Osman, Kendrick Perkins, and Derrick Rose.

Here is a look at the complete roster.

There are 19 players listed on the training camp roster. The NBA regular season roster must at least 12 active players.

The first chance to see the players in action is on Oct. 2 when the Cavaliers hold a team scrimmage for fans at Quicken Loans Arena.

