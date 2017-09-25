Cleveland has had more 90+° days in September than in July, August

It been a hot start to the fall season with several 90 degree days in September. The normal high temperature for this time of the year is around 70 degrees.

The last time Cleveland had highs in the 70s? That was back on Sept. 14.

Cleveland has hit 90° or higher at Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport every day since last Thursday. That is four days in a row of 90-plus degrees heat.

(Cleveland will likely do it again today, making it five days in a row.)

Northeast Ohio has seen more 90 degree or hotter days this September than during all of July 2017. Oh, and during all of August 2017. Check it out.

As I mentioned above, today will be Cleveland's fifth 90-plus degree day for the month of September. Tomorrow will likely be our sixth.

If you're tired of the heat, give it a few short days. Temperatures will be sharply cooler by the end of the work week.

