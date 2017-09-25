Red Cross workers from Cleveland heading to Puerto Rico

Red Cross workers, two staff members and three volunteers, are headed to Puerto Rico Monday to provide relief for people who have been devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

A 6th Red Cross volunteer from Northeast Ohio is already in Puerto Rico.

Chief Operating Officer Jorge Martinez is leading the team of the Northeast Ohio workers.

As of Monday, 11,400 people in Puerto Rico remained in 169 government evacuation shelters.

A total of 74 Red Cross workers from Northeast Ohio are among the more than 5,200 Red Cross workers in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

