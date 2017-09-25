North Olmsted man found dead in car

The man found dead inside a car outside Jet's Pizza on Friday has been identified as Joshua Kivon.

The 21-year-old is from North Olmsted.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the cause of death is pending, but there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Officials were called to Jet's Pizza at 5344 Pearl Road in Parma Friday and found Kivon's body inside a car.

His funeral will be Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette Church, 2256 Clague Road.

